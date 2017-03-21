The creators of ProlifeStream have announced the launch of their nutritional system that detoxifies, balances and strengthens multiple organs and functions in the body.
Most of today’s modern lifestyles and routines are filled with pollutants and toxins, often being ingested without notice, according to a press release.
ProlifeStream is a synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids combined with several selected patented ingredients aimed to boost organ function and improve overall health.
The body can easily absorb chemical toxins through the foods eaten, lotions and perfumes applied, cleaning products used and many other sources.
This can result in a number of different outcomes including mitochondrial dysfunction (which can lead to several ailments), weight gain, low energy levels, acne, high cholesterol and other serious chronic diseases, the release stated.
“It is only through daily detoxification that we can help the body to effectively get rid of these harmful chemicals and improve our health,” said Dr. Emmanouil Karampahtsis, naturopathic doctor, formulator and founder of ProlifeStream, in the press release.
Dr. Karampahtsis uncovered through his years in clinical practice that his patients need support to fight diseases and reduce the negative symptoms of stress and other modern day ailments. Through his research and study of natural and orthomolecular medicine, as well as botanical medicine he created ProlifeStream.
