Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre presents prize-winning saga

“The Kentucky Cycle,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning story about three families from Appalachia in eastern Kentucky, will be performed by the Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29 at Scottsdale Community College.
The works, by Robert Schenkkan, is a sweeping epic of three families and spans over 200 years of American history, from 1775 to 1975, according to a press release.
The performances are open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/scottsdale-conservatory-theatre-10752121660.
The original production is made up of nine one-act plays. SCT will present three of the nine.
Pamela Fields, Marcelino Quiñonez and Don Williams each direct an act.
Now in its 30th year, the SCT is an intensive summer “boot camp” for actors, aspiring actors and backstage technicians, hosted at Scottsdale Community College.
The performances will be in the school’s Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. both days.
Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
