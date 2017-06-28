Scottsdale continues Maricopa County partnership to deliver aid

The city of Scottsdale is extending its intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Human Services Department for an additional period through fiscal year 2017-18.
Through the intergovernmental agreement the Vista Del Camino Community Center is designated as an administrator of the Community Action Program, which allows the center to distribute CAP dollars to Scottsdale residents in need.
Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, June 13 approved the agreement extension during its meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The outreach effort allows Vista Del Camino to provide funding from several government agencies to reach Scottsdale residents to address issues related to poverty and the prevention of homelessness, according to a June 13 city staff report.
In fiscal year 2017-18 it is estimated $426,290 will go toward aiding residents in crisis through various funding mechanisms made available through the CAP program, the staff report states.
The Vista Del Camino Community Center, 7700 E. Roosevelt St., serves as an outreach hub that aids residents and provides services ranging from job search assistance to emergency food boxes, city officials say.
About 8 percent of Scottsdale’s population — 226,918 — lives beneath the federal poverty line, according to the 2010 Census. A gross annual income less than $23,350 for a family of four is the median poverty line in the 48 contiguous states, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
