Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield files for 2018 re-election campaign

Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield says she is ready for round two of her tenure on the local governing board filing paperwork seeking re-election in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 2018 general election.
“I filed yesterday, and that process is very simple,” she said during an Oct. 16 phone interview.
Councilwoman Littlefield notes she will serve as treasurer of her local campaign meanwhile her husband, Bob, is taking the reins as campaign manager.
“I will be fighting those special interests in order to be a voice for the residents of Scottsdale,” she explained. “I know that I have a made a difference, and that means a great deal to me.”
Councilwoman Littlefield has 25 years of extensive financial and management experience. She co-founded and continues to manage a successful Scottsdale-based computer company, NetXpert Systems, according to her biography available at the municipal website.
Her previous professional experience includes several years working in the budget office of the city of Plano helping to design and track the departmental budgets as well as working to format the capital improvement program for that fast-growing city, the biography states.
In addition, her finance background includes serving as the finance director of Girls Ranch, a nonprofit company that was based in Scottsdale. Also, Councilwoman Littlefield was twice treasurer of her political legislative district repeatedly was elected as a state committeewoman, her biography reads.
“I may not win all the votes, but I know I am making a difference,” she pointed out noting her sense of accomplishment serving on Scottsdale City Council. “I get things done, and I get things accomplished. Even if I lose a vote, at least I let people know what is going on and that is huge for me.”
One of those things that gave Councilwoman Littlefield a sense of accomplishment was helping a group of soon-to-be-displaced senior citizens living in a local RV park — Wheel Ranch Inn RV Park — that changed ownership.
“I found so many people in the city who did a tremendous job to help these folks,” she said of the local grassroots effort to help those in needs. “The city social services people were tremendous and that was a wonderful opportunity for me — this was something that really made a difference in my outlook.”
Councilwoman Littlefield contends more needs to be done at City Hall for the voices of local residents to be heard and appreciated.
“I am that voice,” she said.
“Too often, citizen concerns are ignored by the very councilmembers who owe their positions to those voters. I have seen citizens come to Council regarding issues that affect their neighborhoods, urging restraint on building densities and heights. Too often, I have seen their voices being ignored. I am a councilmember who listens with an open mind. And, I have fought for Residents in all parts of our beautiful city, north, central and south.”
And, Councilwoman Littlefield says, no example of her support for resident voices is her steadfast opposition to the Scottsdale Desert EDGE project.
“For one thing, it is a commercial enterprise that breaks the promises made when voters in all parts of our city were asked to tax themselves almost a billion dollars to purchase the land for the Preserve,” she said.
The simmering debate over whether or not to build a desert-appreciation venue near the Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve has finally reached city council chambers.
Formal municipal deliberations of what was first coined, “The Desert Discovery Center,” but now envisaged as, “The Desert EDGE,” began during a Scottsdale City Council study session last month.
Proponents of the Desert EDGE say the Preserve itself is not enough for visitors to appreciate the McDowell Sonoran Preserve while detractors say the proposed facility is nothing more than a pet project for a handful of the community’s elite.
“It is also a financial disaster — building it would drain a whopping $62 million taxpayer dollars from our Preserve and bed tax funds, diverting those dollars from more worthy projects or from being returned to citizens in the form of a reduced sales tax. And, the annual operating deficit would have to be covered from the city’s General Fund, which means either a tax increase to cover it, or less money for public safety, streets, parks and other important municipal needs.”
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com