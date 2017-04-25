Scottsdale dad hosts push-up challenge for Autism awareness

The Dallstream family, pictured above, will be hosting an April 30 event raising funds for Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale resident and dedicated dad, Jay Dallstream, is partnering with Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center to host a charity-driven push-up challenge coined “Drop and Gimme 20.”

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month the event aims to shed light on Autism and supporting programs for autistic children, such as Mr. Dallstream’s son, according to a press release.

The Drop and Gimme 20 event will be 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Independence Gym, 2980 N. Hayden Road.

Local residents are encouraged to join-in on a day full of playful competition, giveaways from supporting fitness-oriented retailers, live music and food.

“American Gladiators” star, Don “Hollywood” Yates, formally known as “Wolf,” will make an appearance at the event, the press release stated.

For more information about Drop and Gimme 20 visit,  www.gofundme.com/dropandgimme20?r=74367.

