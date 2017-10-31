Scottsdale declares “Extra Mile Day” on Nov 1 to encourage volunteerism

Mayors across the country, including Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, are encouraging individuals and organizations to volunteer their service on Nov. 1, declared as “Extra Mile Day.”
More than 550 mayors are promoting “Extra Mile Day” that celebrates individuals and organizations efforts to create positive change in their communities by going the “extra mile,” according to a press release.
Mayor Lane’s declaration and the Extra Mile campaign are reminders that people have the power to create positive change in their lives and in the lives of others by going the extra mile, the release added.
“It’s easy to complain about everything we see going on around us,” Extra Mile Day Founder Shawn Anderson said in a prepared statement.
“The ‘go the extra mile’ message, though, gives people an alternative to just throwing their arms in the air and saying, ‘I give up.’ Extra Mile Day is a small reminder of the power we each have to create positive change at any time on any day.”
The movement started in 2009 with non-bicyclist Mr. Anderson making a symbolic 4,000-mile solo bike ride across the U.S., interviewing 200 people identified as “going the extra mile” in accomplishing something unique or by overcoming major tragedy.
From an inaugural 23 cities in 2009 to more than 550 this year, Extra Mile Day and the “go the extra mile” message is spreading across the country.
“Going the extra mile is doing more than the normal — more than expected. Going the extra mile is getting back up after we’ve been knocked down — despite whatever has happened,” Mr. Anderson added. “Going the extra mile is where change starts.”
