Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos offers new family-friendly event

The city of Scottsdale has announced a new, free event, Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos 2017 celebration, to be held on Nov. 2 offering a unique cross-cultural experience for all.
Grandeza Mexicana, the premier Mexican ballet folklorico company in the United States, and LORE Productions have joined forces with the Old Adobe Mission, Experience Scottsdale and the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia to host the event.
Through a very close collaboration, the entities have worked to create a community-focused event aiming to bring people of all cultures closer while learning about the Day of the Dead.
Scottsdale’s Dia de los Muertos event will celebrate this ancient Aztec ritual of remembering the dead and mocking death itself by sharing these rich traditions with the community by way of art, performances, family activities, music, dance, altar displays and an interactive community altar, according to a press release.
The event’s altars and art installation will debut during the Nov. 2, Noche de Ofrendas: An Evening of Offerings, the art installations will be available for viewing daily until 9 p.m. Nov. 5.
“We are very interested in this being an Scottsdale regional event that focuses on art and performance helping to strengthen and create new bonds across cultures,” LORE Production and event spokesperson, Robert Ramirez said in a prepared statement. “Dia de los Muertos is focused on family, community, and issues of life and death.”
The Old Adobe Mission was built in 1933 and is among the oldest building in Scottsdale, the press release stated. A recent renovation was completed, and since that time, the establishment has been used as a center for community gatherings.
The event will feature large-scale works by internationally renowned artists, Heriberto Luna and Marcus Pollitz (Tournament of Roses float and sculpture artist), as well as talks by famed national Aztec storyteller, Michael Heralda. The event also features special performances by local rising star, Dulce, Internationally recognized Aztec ceremonial dancers, and Grandeza Mexicana.
More information can be found at https://www.scottsdalediadelosmuertos.com/.
