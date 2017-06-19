Scottsdale doctor offers free therapy for VETS with PTSD

Dr. Mark B. Burdorf, a Scottsdale chiropractic neurologist, recently announced a new therapy program free for area veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
For a limited time, Dr. Burdorf, whose Scottsdale office is located at 8140 E Cactus Rd., is implementing Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy as a way to recharge the body and improve circulation, according to a press release.
The therapy uses a certain halo and mat that sends energy pulses to your body in a similar fashion as the earth, the release detailed.
“Treatment is five times a week for two weeks to see if an effective change is reported. This two-week therapy will be performed at no charge, as my way of giving back to those who served our country and provide us the freedom we enjoy,” said Dr. Burdorf in a prepared statement, adding his desire to help.
Based on statistics, 22 veterans commit suicide daily as a result of severe PTSD or TBI suffered while deployed. PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.
According to information cited in an article published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, there are cognitive changes and studies have found a nearly two-fold increased risk of dementia associated with PTSD in veterans.
“Getting effective treatment after PTSD events and single or multiple traumatic brain injuries can be critical to reduce symptoms and improve function, and that is why we have implemented PEMF therapy.” Dr. Burdorf stated, adding “Our bodies’ cells have energy, and if they have enough, they are healthy. If they don’t, then you get sick. Interacting with the earth allows that energy to be absorbed into your body, but if you are not walking barefoot on a beach, in the grass or garden, or swimming in the ocean, a lake, or a river, it’s difficult to get that energy.”
Participants in this therapy cannot have any implanted electoral devices such as spinal cord stimulator, pacemaker, cochlear implant or brain stimulator, added the release.
Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are limited spots available each day.
For more information about the Veteran’s PTSD Program, call 480-951-5006 or email staff@drburdorf.com.
