Scottsdale Fashion Square showcases interior, exterior updates

Scottsdale Fashion Square has released new artist renderings for its upcoming renovations inside and outside of the mall.
In December 2016, owner Macerich announced the multidimensional project, enhancing the mall and redefining the luxury shopping and dining experience, according to a press release. Macerich is also simultaneously seeking zoning amendments for additional property renovations, currently going through city hall.
Construction is expected to begin at the mall, 7014 E. Camelback Road, in September.
Macerich is set to remodel its layout, which will include adding, combining, dividing and recasting square footage to maximize the retail footprint of the center.
Scottsdale Fashion Square will remain open throughout the renovation, the press release states, with some construction activity scheduled during off-hours to provide a comfortable and convenient shopping experience for guests.
Scottsdale’s retail mecca generates total annual sales exceeding $650 million, and contributed nearly $50 million in sales tax revenue to the city from 2012 to 2015, retail proponents contend.
To maximize proximity to more than 46,000 cars traveling along Goldwater Boulevard each day, the first phase of the shopping center’s renovation involves reimagining the north entrance.
It will transform into a two-story, luxury entrance for the shopping center, making it highly visible from the busy boulevard. Inside, Macerich plans to make major changes to the inside of the shopping center’s luxury wing, the press release states. Shoppers will see two-story retail presentations inside this wing as well, which will involve moving a few existing stores to new spaces.
Meanwhile, Macerich is seeking approval from municipal leaders to expand the mall’s brick-and-mortar footprint along Hyland Avenue in downtown Scottsdale. The mall owner is looking to amend the zoning restrictions on the 56-acre site, and approval to increase building heights up to 150 feet.
During its June 28 meeting, the Scottsdale Planning Commission recommended approval of the pursued expansion of Fashion Square. The vote was unanimous, although two commission members — Ali Fakih and Prescott Smith — were forced to recuse themselves due to a conflict of interest, records show.
On Friday, July 14, a group coined the “SFS Mall Oversight Group, Inc.” filed a legal protest with Scottsdale City Clerk Carolyn Jagger, including 294 signatures of residents living to the north and to the west of the mall.
The zoning amendments are now slated to be on Scottsdale City Council’s Aug. 29 agenda at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
“Macerich has a long and productive history of consistently investing in our top properties, including Scottsdale Fashion Square, to ensure they are always essential destinations for world-class retailers and brands, and of course our portfolio’s discerning shoppers,” Sr. Vice President, Real Estate Services for Mace Rich Scott Nelson said in the press release.
“Here in Arizona, Scottsdale Fashion Square is already the region’s undisputed luxury leader. As we elevate the experience and draw even more of the most coveted retail names, this exceptional property will continue to be the luxury leader for years to come.”
Scottsdale Fashion Square first opened in 1961, as an open-air center featuring a Goldwater’s Department Store and a handful of specialty shops. Today, more than 200 shops and restaurants call the mall home.
