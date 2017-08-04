Scottsdale filmmaker scores worldwide distribution for sports documentary ‘Girl On Wave’

EchoHouse Films, based in Scottsdale, has announced it has sold worldwide distribution rights to its sports documentary Girl On Save.
The film, produced by Scottsdale resident Steven Esparza, is already available for pre-purchase online and will have limited theatrical release in August. This is Mr. Esparza’s feature film debut, according to a press release.
The Orchard Distribution group acquired Girl On Save and has made it available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbod, Vudu and Vimeo. Girl On Wave will be available to rent on those platforms as well as iN Demand Events on Aug. 22.
The film features New Caledonian athlete Sarah Hauser and follows her quest to become the North American women’s windsurfing champion. Despite financial challenges, Ms. Hauser maintains her passion for competition and elevates her mental preparation as she tackles the monstrous waves of Pe’ahi on Maui’s north shore where she trains.
Girl On Wave includes interviews with world-class athletes and fellow windsurfers who inspired Ms. Hauser. Shot on location in 5K on the beaches of Maui, this film is reminiscent of watersports classics like Riding Giants and Blue Crush, the press release stated.
In less than one week, the film has reached No. 3 on iTunes advance purchases for Aug. 8 release.
Harkins Theaters, based in Phoenix, will host the film’s premiere at its Harkins Theaters Shea 14 location on Aug. 7. Go Pro, a sponsor of the film, will host a California premiere at its campus in Carlsbad on Aug. 9.
Locally, Girl On Wave can be seen on the big screen at Valley Arts Theater in Tempe at from Aug. 11-17. Advance purchase of tickets for this limited release are highly recommended, the press release stated.
Girl On Wave has already been singled out with a Hollywood Independent Documentary Award of Excellence. It also was named Best Documentary by Gold Movie Awards in May.
Anyone who has dared to follow what might be considered an impossible dream will relate to Ms. Hauser’s story of leaving behind the safe but predictable life her parents had planned for her for the volatile, exciting world of professional sports. It also explores the challenges faced by athletes who participate in lesser known sports who do not have multi-million dollar endorsements that allow them the luxury of training full time, the press release stated.
