Scottsdale Fire Department partnership meant to thwart wildfire risks

The Scottsdale Fire Department is teaming up with the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, community services and fields services departments, and the Tonto National Forest on May 16 for a joint wildfire prevention exercise in Scottsdale.
The training will include clearing brush along Bell Road east of Thompson Peak, according to a press release.
The exercise is the first step in an effort to increase the adaptability and effectiveness of the region’s wildfire response, the release states.
It also marks the launch of the Scottsdale Fire’s first ever Wildfire Handcrew. The handcrew is a mobile, highly adaptable configuration of firefighters with wildfire training and expertise.
This is not the first effort to reduce the risks of wildfire danger in the northern region of Scottsdale this spring. Scottsdale fire, field services, community services and Preserve staff are working to address several rights-of-way and Trailhead driveways and parking lots to help address fire prevention around the preserve perimeter and trailheads.
Preserve staff is coordinating fire risk management improvements with all assisting departments along 136th Street north of Rio Verde Drive, Rio Verde Drive west of 136th Street, Stagecoach Pass east of Pima, Thompson Peak Parkway north of Bell Road, and all Preserve trailheads prior to Memorial Day weekend, the release states.
The McDowell Sonoran Preserve encompasses more than 30,000 acres of protected natural desert open space in Scottsdale and includes some of the Valley’s most scenic lands. It is a $1 billion community asset that is vulnerable to wildfires each summer.
On Tuesday, the SFD Wildfire Handcrew will be training with Tonto National Forest staff on various aspects of wildfire suppression. This training will also have the dual goal of reducing potential fuel and adding defensible spaces around high-risk areas of the Preserve.
For more information about how to reduce the wildfire risks around homes, visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “wildfire prevention.”
