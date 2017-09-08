Scottsdale Fire Department to bolster emergency preparedness

The city of Scottsdale has accepted a $60,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Area Security Initiative to bolster the municipalities emergency-management preparedness.
City officials say the municipality has sought to enhance its emergency-management capabilities through attainment of federal grants, an Aug. 29 city staff report states.
Scottsdale City Council, on consent, accepted the grant amount and designated Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon as the grant program’s designee to conduct all negotiations on behalf of the city of Scottsdale Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The grant is expected to help cover the cost of advanced hazardous materials and technical rescue certification training, the staff report states.
City leaders say the Phoenix metropolitan area — including the city of Scottsdale — has potential vulnerabilities to disasters, both man-made and natural that could have an impact to surrounding cities.
The training to be offered through grant dollars will help response personnel enhance and help sustain emergency response capabilities for the northeastern part of the Phoenix metropolitan area and daily response capabilities within the city of Scottsdale, city officials contend.
