Scottsdale Firefighters Association hosts Sept. 24 charity dinner

The Scottsdale Firefighters Association will host their 17th annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner Sunday, Sept. 24, to promote local charities.
Supporting the Vista Del Camino Food Bank and Scottsdale Foothills Animal Rescue, among others, the event will be held at Dominick’s Steakhouse, 15169 N. Scottsdale Road.
During the dinner, the Firefighters Association will also present the Scottsdale Firefighter of the Year Award and honor the Inaugural C.A.R.E. Awards winner Tom Hatten, Paradise Valley resident and founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness.
The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner from Dominick’s Steakhouse that features prime steaks, seafood and signature dishes at 6 p.m.
The Scottsdale Firefighter Association is honored to welcome Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan and mother of Make-A-Wish child, Linda Pauling as featured speakers and guests of honor.
Mr. Doan, Arizona Coyotes captain has been a part of Coyotes since they were the original Winnipeg Jets, and has played for the Coyotes for his entire career since he joined in 1995. In December 2015 he was crowned the Coyotes’ all-time leading goal scorer, a press release stated.
Ms. Pauling is the mother of Chris Greicius, the boy who inspired others to create the Make-A-Wish foundation. Chris was a seven year-old boy dying of leukemia who desperately wanted to be a police officer. Local police officers provided him with a uniform and helped him to be a police officer for a day, and from there others realized that they wanted to help continue granting wishes to more children, the press release stated.
Today, more than 285,000 children have had their wish granted by the foundation, and approximately every 40 minutes a wish is granted.
Charities benefiting from the dinner include Vista Del Camino Food Bank, Scottsdale Prevention Institute, Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, Scottsdale Foothills Animal Rescue and city of Scottsdale Youth Deployment, the press release stated.
Single tickets are available for $150, and there are three sponsorship donations available for purchase as well. The Title Sponsorship for $10,000 offers a table for 10 and all refreshments, the Signature Sponsorship for $5,000 offers a table for eight and all refreshments, and the Partner Sponsorship for $2,500 offers a table for eight and all refreshments. Seats have sold out in the past, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spots early.
Send checks to United Scottsdale Firefighters Charities, PO Box 14935, Scottsdale AZ 85267. To confirm your donation, contact Pete Tocco at 602-799-9543 or ptocco@scottsdalefirefighters.org.
