Scottsdale Firefighters Charities accepting donations at ‘Backyard Games Day’

On Saturday, June 17, Backyard Games Day, will provide family-friendly activities and fun at the jam-packed event at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
Thanks to the help of Scottsdale Firefighters Charities, children and families selected with the help of the Vista Del Camino Food Bank will be partaking in the event this year, according to a press release.
Members of Scottsdale Firefighters Charities will be accepting water and non-perishable food donations during the event, to be disturbed by Vista Del Camino. Additionally, the organization will be announcing its newest community campaign, titled “The 12 Months of Caring,” which seeks to help tackle hunger for Scottsdale families.
Guests may even score special event swag simply for donating to the cause, according to a press release.
In addition to the food drive, Backyard Games Day offers an abundance of activities for attendees of all ages spread across a 120,000 square-foot event space — which includes inflatables, bounce houses, a children’s zone and the second annual Arizona State Cornhole Championships.
Admission into Backyard Games Day is $10 per person, which comes with an all-inclusive bracelet allowing entry into the event’s various activities. Children 12 and under may enter for free, but they can also purchase bracelets promising entry into all attractions for $10, while those under 5 can do the same for $5.
For additional information, visit BackyardGamesDay.com.
