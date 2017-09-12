Scottsdale fitness center joins world-wide event to support diagnosis, treatment of Autism

The Art of Fitness is joining 1,000 other gyms worldwide at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 to bring awareness and raise funds for Autism early diagnosis and treatment.
The Lift Up Autism event will support early diagnosis and treatment of Autism with 100 percent of proceeds going to Autism Tree Project Foundation, Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation, and the Autism Research Institute, according to a press release. Most importantly, the event will turn a global spotlight on the measured and severe impact of Autism on families and individuals around the world.
The worldwide competition is completely donation based, the press release stated. T-shirts and beer will be available for purchase, or participants are welcome to donate a flat amount to participate.
The Art of Fitness is at 7662 E. Gray Road, suite 103, in Scottsdale.
The workout includes:
- 5 Minute AMRAP (as many reps as possible)
- 4 Power Cleans (155lb men/105lb women)
- 24 Double Unders (jump rope)
- 10 Pull-ups
Workout can be modified for different ages and fitness levels, the press release stated.
To register or to get more information about Lift Up Autism or the event day, visit: TheArtofFitnessAZ.com.
