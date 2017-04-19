Scottsdale galleries host Art for Aunt Rita’s silent auction, tour

Two dozen art galleries and shops in Downtown Scottsdale are hosting a charity event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to benefit local HIV/AIDS programs.
Art for Aunt Rita’s is a free event that begins at noon at Marshall Square in Downtown Scottsdale, 7077 E. Main Street.
Check-in at Marshall Square to get information, a gallery map, and an event passport that will guide guests through a walking tour of galleries participating in the silent auction and walking tours. Visitors also buy raffle tickets for a pair of Southwest Airline tickets, according to a press release.
Artists and galleries participating in the event have agreed to donate a percentage of proceeds from art purchased to Aunt Rita’s Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to the elimination of HIV and AIDS, and to helping those suffering from HIV infection. The goal is to raise $20,000.
An after party will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at BS West, 7125 E. Fifth Ave.
Art for Aunt Rita’s is one of five charity fundraising events hosted by the foundation, which partners with 16 agencies that provide care, support and services for those affected by HIV/AIDS, according to a press release. Learn more at www.A4AR.org.
This event is sponsored in part by the city of Scottsdale Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
