Scottsdale gallery announces Marilyn Szabo solo exhibition

Walter Art Gallery has announced the solo exhibition of photographer Marilyn Szabo, who will showcase her fine art installation entitled “Ligature,” guest curated by Nicole Royse of Royse Contemporary.
The installation will showcase 10 large-scale images printed on vinyl, highlighting the technically exquisite and surrealist imagery created by Ms. Szabo, according to a press release.
A “ligature” by definition is a connection and it is made from two or more things, which appear to be connected, resulting in a single symbol.
Ms. Szabo conveys this idea of “ligature” through the repetition of the same face depicted throughout all of her images, the press release stated.
“The face, which reoccurs in all the prints, represents both a male and a female; the face is neither one,” Ms. Szabo said in a prepared statement, about the significance of “the face.”
“One should accept its ambiguity, which in a sense is the basic point.”
The photographs, although surreal, are figurative. Ms. Szabo’s new installation immerses the viewer within her evocative imagery, eliminating the focus on the object-photography relationship, Ms. Royse says.
“I have been visualizing this work for several years with a resulting video and I want to have this be the start of a new progression in my work with the ability to be able to hang these anywhere, not just inside,” Ms. Szabo said in a prepared statement.
The artist received her Bachelors of Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University in History. Wanting something “less academic” she began taking photography courses, the press release stated. Since then she has exhibited both nationally and internationally, garnering numerous awards and grants including the National Photography Award by Alligator Juniper in 2010.
She has received a Phoenix Arts Commission Artist Project Award for portraits of the builders of Terminal Four, Sky Harbor Airport, a Phoenix Art Museum Artist material Grant, and from Phoenix Arts Commission an Artist Project Award for portraits of iconic Chicano artists, the press release stated.
The artist reception of “Ligature” will be 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Walter Art Gallery, 6425 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale. The event will include brief remarks by Ms. Royse with an opportunity to meet Ms. Szabo and hear about her work and process.
The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 6, 2018.
