Scottsdale Garden Club puts on flower show March 25-26

The Scottsdale Garden Club presents a judged standard flower show, Signs of Spring conforming to standards established by National Garden Clubs, Inc.

The show is free to the public and will be held at the Scottsdale Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street in Scottsdale.

The show will open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.  The show Sunday, March 26, will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be separate sections for horticulture, floral designs, and special exhibits including youth from local schools, educational displays, artistic crafts, invitational exhibits, and AFGC Clubs competition, according to a press release.

For more information visit www.scottsdalegc.org.

