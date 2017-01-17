Scottsdale Gateway Alliance unveils plan for community resurgence

Hundreds of people went to SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center recently for the unveiling of a new brand and marketing campaign meant to bring a new vitality to what locals call “south Scottsdale.”
The Scottsdale Gateway Alliance has unveiled its long-awaited branding and marketing plan proponents contend can help turn the economic tide of the McDowell Road Corridor.
The Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, seeks to advance investment and revitalization opportunities in southern Scottsdale and along the McDowell Corridor, its mission statement reads.
There was a time when portions of McDowell Road served as a major commercial artery pumping a constant flow of revenue into the coffers of local proprietors and the municipality of Scottsdale. Once referred to as the Scottsdale “Motor Mile,” the area saw an exodus of business over the past decade as low- and high-end car dealerships sought greener pastures in different parts of the Valley of Sun.
City leaders refer to the McDowell Road Corridor as an eight-square-mile area spanning McDowell Road from Pima Road west to Phoenix and including surrounding neighborhoods north to Osborn Road and south to the city limits.
A 15-month, community-based research initiative bringing together over 2,500 local residents formed a consensus that south Scottsdale needed a modern and contemporary look to match the evolving attitudes and demographics of residents, according to a Jan. 17 press release.
The Scottsdale Gateway Alliance collected feedback through one-on-one interviews, 17 focus groups, and a 14-week online platform resulting in a new logo, messaging guide and marketing campaign representing the look and feel of the community.
The four new branding pillars as identified by the community through this exercise are location, quality of life, outdoor lifestyle, and mid-century architecture.
