Scottsdale Governing Board accepts about $70K in gifts

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved a total of $68,048 in gifts at its Sept. 12 meeting.
Cash gifts are valued at $35,046.46; while non-cash gifts equals $31,432.10.
Gifts include:
- Hopi PTA-Funds for Hopi Elementary – $14,585;
- CHAPTS-Funds for Chaparral High – $4,000;
- Musical Instrument Museum-Funds for Fine Arts – $2,000;
- Orcutt/Winslow Partnership-Funds for Tavan Elementary – $2,000;
- AHS Football Boosters – 70 pairs of home jerseys and pants for Arcadia High – $12,850;
- AHS Football Boosters – Five-man sled, football and kicking net for Arcadia High – $7,187;
- Tyler Davison – inflatable football tunnel for Desert Mountain High – $5,000;
- Saguaro Volleyball Boosters – 48 volleyballs for Saguaro High – $945;
- Brian Siegel – An AED defibrillator for Saguaro High – $500.
The total acceptance of gifts was approved on consent by the governing board. Total donations to the district since July 1 is $361,956.79, according to a district staff report.
