Scottsdale Governing Board accepts about $70K in gifts

Sep 13th, 2017

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved a total of $68,048 in gifts at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Cash gifts are valued at $35,046.46; while non-cash gifts equals $31,432.10.

Gifts include:

  • Hopi PTA-Funds for Hopi Elementary – $14,585;
  • CHAPTS-Funds for Chaparral High – $4,000;
  • Musical Instrument Museum-Funds for Fine Arts – $2,000;
  • Orcutt/Winslow Partnership-Funds for Tavan Elementary – $2,000;
  • AHS Football Boosters – 70 pairs of home jerseys and pants for Arcadia High – $12,850;
  • AHS Football Boosters – Five-man sled, football and kicking net for Arcadia High – $7,187;
  • Tyler Davison – inflatable football tunnel for Desert Mountain High – $5,000;
  • Saguaro Volleyball Boosters – 48 volleyballs for Saguaro High – $945;
  • Brian Siegel – An AED defibrillator for Saguaro High – $500.

The total acceptance of gifts was approved on consent by the governing board. Total donations to the district since July 1 is $361,956.79, according to a district staff report.

