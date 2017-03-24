Scottsdale gun play ends in shot to the face, arrest

Taylor William Eberle has been arrested and is being held in custody for suspicion of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon in the apparent shooting of a co-worker — the result of reckless behavior with a firearm, police officials say.
Scottsdale officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 23 to a reported shooting at Pro Source Vapes, 15223 N. 87th St., according to a March 24 press release.
Upon arrival, Scottsdale police officials say, officers learned that a male victim had been shot by a co-worker and that the shooter had transported the subject to an area hospital. The victim and shooter were then located at the hospital where the shooter was identified as Mr. Eberle, the release states.
Through the ongoing investigation it was learned that Mr. Eberle, the victim and several other employees — who were all armed — were inside the store while engaging in reckless behavior that officers say included the waiving and pointing of fire arms at each other.
At one point, Mr. Eberle pointed his loaded 5.56 mm rifle at the victim and subsequently shot the victim in the face prior to transporting the victim to an area hospital.
Police officials say the victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and is in stable condition. Police officials say the victim’s name is not being released at this time.
