Scottsdale homicide leads to arrest of Anthony David Stephens

Anthony David Stephens has been charged with the murder of Charles Jackson Sr., according to Scottsdale police officials, who believe the crime could be the result of a burglary gone wrong.
The Scottsdale Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from the home of Mr. Jackson. The call came from a relative of Mr. Jackson, police say.
Upon arrival police officials discovered the victim, Mr. Jackson Sr., deceased in a bedroom from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
“Initial investigation led detectives to believe that the victim had been the killed in a burglary and immediately launched a homicide investigation,” said Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster in a Jan. 16 press release.
“During the investigation, detectives spoke with numerous residents in the neighborhood and obtained surveillance video of a suspicious person.”
In conjunction with the Mesa Police Department, Stephens was identified as a person of interest in the victim’s death. Investigators learned that Stephens had been arrested in Mesa for trespassing within hours after the Scottsdale homicide, police officials say.
Based on evidence, Stephens was arrested and booked on numerous felony charges including first degree murder and burglary, police said.
“The Scottsdale Police Department would like to thank the area residents who provided valuable information as well as the Mesa Police Department for their cooperation,” said Sgt. Hoster in the press release.
“The working relationship between the community and our law enforcement partners insured a timely end to this horrific crime.”
