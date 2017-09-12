Scottsdale hosts major General Plan amendment open house

The public is invited to an open house to review and comment on four proposed 2017 major General Plan amendment cases. The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Cocopah Middle School cafeteria, 6615 E. Cholla St.
The cases include:
- 1-GP-2017- Siena Estates, 5814 N. Cattletrack Road, 5811 and 5805 N. Sundown Drive. Request to change ±3.8 acres from Rural Neighborhoods to Suburban Neighborhoods.
- 2-GP-2017- Solare on McDowell, southeast corner of 66th Street and McDowell Road. Request to change ±12.3 acres from Mixed-Use Neighborhoods to Urban Neighborhoods.
- 3-GP-2017- 7676 E Pinnacle Peak, northeast corner of Pinnacle Peak and Miller Roads. Request to change ±19.7 acres from Office to Suburban Neighborhoods.
- 4-GP-2017- Bell Group Self Storage, southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and 116th Street. Request to change ±2.8 acres of a ±4.6 acre site from Rural Neighborhoods to Commercial.
These projects are defined as a major General Plan amendments per the 2001 Scottsdale General Plan major amendment criteria.
Arizona requires one city council hearing be designated each calendar year to consider all major General Plan amendment applications.
In addition, there will be two separate Planning Commission hearings in October before the cases go before the city council in December.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.