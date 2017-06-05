Scottsdale hosts public safety academy for budding teens

A view of Scottsdale Public Safety Academy participants. (photo by Scottsdale Fire Department)

Nearly 40 teenagers are gaining life skills while learning about future careers in law enforcement and fire services June 5-9, in the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy.

For the 11th year, Scottsdale police and fire departments are offering a total public safety experience for people ages 14-18, including exposure to both police and fire training, according to a press release.

Scheduled activities include firefighting skills stations, hands-only CPR awareness, basic first aid and triage, police riot control techniques, decision shooting scenarios and criminal investigations.

Additionally, the students will get to view tactical demonstrations by the police K-9 unit, horse patrol, SWAT and bike teams, the press release stated. Teens will have the opportunity to see live fire and crash rescue scenarios.

To participate in the academy, the teens had to submit an application and go through a basic background check. Once they complete the required paperwork, the recruits are assigned a squad and a Recruit Training Officer who works with their group through the entire week.

Teens who have previously graduated from the academy often come back to serve as Junior Recruit Training Officers to assist their peers through the learning, the press release stated.

The academy is being held at the Tom Hontz Training Facility, 911 N. Stadem, in Scottsdale. A graduation ceremony will be 2:30 p.m., June 9, at Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road.

