Scottsdale hosts a ‘triple play day’ March 4

Two free festivals and a footrace through downtown Scottsdale celebrate baseball and family fun March 4.

The annual Giant Race sets the pace starting 7 a.m. at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E Osborn Road.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Scottsdale Library hosts Ultimate Play Date, featuring free family-oriented activities focused on discovery and learning, according to a press release.

The Scottsdale Stadium. (Photo by city of Scottsdale)

Activities include play for infants and older, including a tumble track, reading to therapeutic miniature horses, live reptiles, train rides, music and make-it crafting fun.

The location is just north of the Civic Center Library, a short walk from the stadium at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

At 10 a.m., gates open to the Spring Training Festival, a celebration of all things baseball that serves as an annual kickoff to the Cactus League season, the release stated.

The festival unfolds on the west side of the Civic Center Mall and features a variety of interactive exhibits, skill tests, meet and greets with former players, memorabilia sales, food, live music and more.

Participants include the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Arizona SciTech Festival, Society for American Baseball Research, Arizona Spring Training Experience and Rock n’ Roll High School.

Don’t miss the Dick’s Sporting Goods whiffle ball field where kids can hit, pitch and mingle with former Major League players, the release stated. A special appearance — and performance — by Arizona Diamondbacks organist Bobby Freeman is also part of the fun.

