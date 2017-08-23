Scottsdale Hotel Valley Ho redefines mid-century contemplation

Hotel Valley Ho, downtown Scottsdale’s mid-century modern icon since 1956, is revamping its rooms and suites in The Tower.
The design overhaul of this luxurious hotel within a hotel will be completed in September, featuring new, mid-century-inspired elements including lighting, décor, flooring, and millwork, according to a press release.
Existing signature pieces including B&B Italia sofas and Knoll Lounge Chairs will be reupholstered in rich fabrics with bold jewel tones, the release states.
The new look will follow the hotel’s signature style, which blends contemporary modern with mid-century influences. Each room and suite in The Tower features floor-to-ceiling glass and views of Downtown Scottsdale or Camelback Mountain. Tower Suites are complete with full kitchens, walk-in closets and washer/dryers for the ideal home away from home.
