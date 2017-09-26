Scottsdale inks IGA to start Pima Road improvement project

An intergovernmental agreement is paving the way for the Pima Road: Krail Street to Chaparral Road roadway improvement project to come to fruition.
Scottsdale City Council at its Sept. 19 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement between the municipality and the Maricopa Association of Governments for the roadway construction project that could have a total cost of $13.5 million.
However, it appears Scottsdale, through approval of the IGA, will be provided funds through Proposition 400 dollars — a half-cent transportation sales tax in Maricopa County that was first approved by voters in 1985 — to provide for possible reimbursement to both the city and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
“This project is one of the city of Scottsdale projects listed in MAG’s arterial life cycle program, funded by Proposition 400 regional transportation sales tax funds,” said Scottsdale Traffic Engineering Analyst Andrew Merkley in his Sept. 12 report to city council.
“This IGA, also referred to as project agreement in the (arterial life cycle program), authorizes the city to receive reimbursement of expenditures incurred for project design and implementation between fiscal year 2017-18 and 2018-19 until the project is completed or the reimbursements are finalized, up to a total amount of $9.5 million.”
The Scottsdale Transportation Department will seek reimbursement for services rendered for creating the design of the roadway improvement project, right-of-way acquisition and construction costs, according to the staff report.
