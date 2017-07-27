Scottsdale introduces new web tool to attract, grow business

The city of Scottsdale’s economic development department has announced new features on ScottsdaleSites.com, including a mapping tool that will allow users to business information for research and market analysis.
Data such as real estate, demographics and industry breakdowns for sites within the city of Scottsdale are available free and instantly, according to a press release. There is also a database of available properties incorporating planning and zoning information along with site imagery.
By using a geographic information system software, ScottsdaleSites.com can provide immediate access to in-depth information, which previously was unavailable or took weeks to research.
The new online tool will also provide immediate access to critical business intelligence which decision makers typically need to make critical investment decisions, the press release stated, noting that more than 97 percent of initial site selection screening is done online.
“ScottsdaleSites.com is a great tool for businesses and real-estate professionals to gain valuable information needed to make their businesses more successful,” Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce President, Mark Hiegel said in the press release.
ScottsdaleSites.com gathers economic, planning, infrastructure, geographic, and demographic information often sought by businesses looking to relocate or expand.
It is a “one-stop-shop” business portal on the web, which allows users to view, create and print maps, find available commercial or business properties and develop custom demographic radius reports.
“ScottsdaleSites.com goes far beyond a simple database of available sites and buildings. The website also provides dynamic mapping capabilities including the ability view geographic ‘layers’ of local city information such as bike paths, trolley routes, infill incentive districts and downtown public parking structures,” said Scottsdale Economic Development Director Danielle Casey in the press release.
Website visitors may view available properties, along with size, use, cost and development incentives. Corresponding demographic reports such as labor force, education levels, consumer spending, and age can be ascertained at the click of a mouse.
In addition, businesses are mapped by industry showing their distribution and concentrations throughout the area. For users interested in quickly learning all of the features and resources available on ScottsdaleSites.com, the Scottsdale economic development team has prepared a free online video tutorial.
The GIS-‐powered website is built upon Google Maps technology, and offers state-of-the-art site selection mapping capabilities. It is also integrated with GIS planning’s national site selection search engine, http://www.zoomprospector.com, which allows visitors to conduct national searches of cities and commercial properties that match their unique criteria.
