Scottsdale Jr. golfer wins championship during Masters Week

Junior Golf Association of Arizona member and Scottsdale resident, Mason Quagliata, earned top honors in the Boys 14-15 age group at the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt national championships held during Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club.
To secure the victory, Mr. Quagliata carded a 270.2 yard drive (3rd best in the field), an 11’1” chip aggregate (2nd best in the field) and a 5’10” putt aggregate (5th best in the field).
“Playing in front of a big crowd for the first time was incredible,” said Mr. Quagliata in a press release.
“I had to take deep breaths and play quickly to keep from thinking about it too much. My dad, as well as my coach, John Kostis, gave me tremendous support and I can’t thank them enough.”
Mr. Quagliata advanced through the local qualifying in June at The Phoenician Golf Club, a sub-regional qualifying at Grayhawk Golf Club in May and a regional qualifying at Riviera Country Club in October to become one of 20 finalists in the Boys 14-15 age group, the release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.