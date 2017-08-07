Scottsdale law office collecting shoes to help Soles4Souls

The Law Office of Jeffrey Herman has launched a drive to collect shoes to help those less fortunate around the globe.
The shoes collected will be delivered to Soles4Souls — a nonprofit that seeks to create sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries, according to a press release.
Used and new shoes can be dropped off at 7272 E. Indian School Road, Suite 540 in Scottsdale.
“The Law Office of Jeffrey Herman is a strong supporter of Soles4Souls’ disrupting the cycle of poverty mission, and we hope to take a big step in providing the organization with the new and gently used shoes they require to keep making a difference for people in need,” said Mr. Herman in a prepared statement.
Gently used shoes will be distributed to micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The resulting revenue will help fund the free distribution of new shoes in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world, the press release states.
The World Bank estimates that approximately 900 million people live on less than $1.90 per day, of which 400 million are children, the release states.
“The simple truth is that almost anyone with a closet has shoes they don’t wear, or an old pair that will just end up in a landfill,” said Mr. Herman. “Give those to us, and know that you are taking a step to making the world a better place for all of us.”
