Scottsdale Leadership names new class of local movers and shakers

Scottsdale Leadership is announcing participants in its 2017-18 Core Program.
Now in its 32nd year, the program provides community leadership education for individuals committed to community service and civil dialogue, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Leadership and its alumni are consistently sought out to engage in grassroots initiatives and community conversations regarding the future and growth of our city, proponents of the program contend.
Alumni have had a significant impact on not only the city of Scottsdale, but throughout the Valley and the state of Arizona.
“Scottsdale Leadership continues to draw outstanding candidates for its Core Program, and class members are selected to represent a diverse group across many criteria,” says Scottsdale Leadership Executive Director Margaret Leichtfuss in a prepared statement.
The Core Program starts Sept. 22 with a curriculum that includes economic vitality, community stewardship, education, human services and the arts, the release states. Each graduating class of Scottsdale Leadership provides an immediate positive impact on the Scottsdale community through its Lead It Forward project.
Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated nearly 1, 100 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities.
Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community.
Go to scottsdaleleadership.org.
