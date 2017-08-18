Scottsdale mayor’s Constitution Day Contest showcases American pride

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane is again hosting a Constitution Day Contest to commemorate the Sept. 17, 1797, signing of the U. S. Constitution.
“Every year, I receive many thoughtful and creative entries for our Constitution Day Contest,” said Mayor Lane in a prepared statement.
“With this contest, I look forward to increasing the student interest and awareness of the importance of the United States Constitution on life in America. We hope to expand the knowledge and appreciation for one of the finest documents in the world for democratic governance and individual liberty.”
This year’s contest includes an art/video category in addition to the essay category. Prizes will be awarded in both categories for three age groups:
- First through fifth grades
- Sixth through eighth grades
- High school
Contest details for parents and participants are available on the city’s website at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “Constitution Contest.”
Entries can be submitted at any Scottsdale Public Library information desk, City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., or also may be submitted electronically to Kelli Kuester at kkuester@ScottsdaleAZ.gov.
Entries must be submitted by Sunday, Sept. 17.
Mayor Lane will host a reception for participants and their families at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Mountain View Community Center, 8625 E. Mountain View Road.
