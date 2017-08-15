Scottsdale MMA & Fitness studio hosts free anti-bullying clinic

Fight Ready MMA & Fitness in Scottsdale is launching a free two-week youth anti-bullying program on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.
Home to UFC competitors Henry Cejudo, Frankie Saenz and Roman Salazar, and pro MMA fighters Paris Stanford and Tracy Cortez, Fight Ready is trying to combat one of the largest problems today’s children face by hosting Be Ready, Not Bullied, anti-bullying program.
The program will focus on education, awareness, self defense, physical fitness and confidence in a positive development environment, according to a press release.
Striking Coach Roman Salazar, Muay Thai Coach Deric Flores and Peter De La Cruz will teach students self defense based in mixed martial arts classes such as wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu and muay thai, along with bullying education and awareness. The two week course will cover eight bulling steps and cyber bullying.
“Learning how to prevent verbal and nonverbal bullying are lifelong lessons that are invaluable to youth nowadays,” said Mr. Salazar in the press release, who is a father of two. “I’m honored to teach at this clinic.”
The course will be 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. It is free and open to the public. All students will receive a certificate of braveness upon completing the course, the press release stated.
“Growing up being bullied I can definitely identify with what kids are experiencing today,” Mr. Flores said in the press release. “These lessons and skills we will be teaching will help the kids be ready and not bullied.”
Cage Side Seat with Jim “Gries” Grieshaber- Arizona’s No. 1 MMA radio show, will be there broadcasting “live” from noon to 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 910 and iHeart Radio.
“We were all bullied as kids in some way,” said Mr. Grieshaber in the press release, a father of three. “Bullying is a serious threat to our kids and we need to stop it. I’m thrilled to support this campaign 100 percent.”
Camp space is limited. Call Colt Stevens at 480-771-2686, go to fightready.com or stop by and the world-class facilities at 8666 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.
