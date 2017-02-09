Scottsdale native earns role in university production

The Savannah College of Art and Design announced that Scottsdale native, Justin Jackson was selected to participate in Savannah Songs, a university event commemorating the founding of Georgia which will be performed live on Feb. 11.
Billed as a musical tour through time, Savannah Songs invites guests to travel through four of SCAD’s meticulously restored buildings, which will focus on different time periods in history.
Fifty students, including Mr. Jackson, are involved in the production, according to a press release.
The students represent a variety of SCAD’s 104 degree programs including performing arts, dramatic writing, preservation design, interior design and architecture.
Four scripts, one for each era were written by graduate students from an advanced playwriting for production class to create a seamless event, the release stated.
“History sings through every street and square of this remarkable city. Savannah Songs is SCAD’s unique way of sharing that history with neighbors and visitors,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace, in the pres release.
The preeminent source of knowledge in its subjects offered, SCAD is proud to offer many interdisciplinary opportunities for students. In addition to productions like Savannah Songs, SCAD’s Collaborative
Learning Center brings together interdisciplinary teams of students to generate design-based concepts and solutions for top businesses, brands and organizations.
The university also drew from many departments to create Say It With Music, the world’s first virtual reality musical, in 2016.
Additionally, SCAD received international attention for SCADpad, an interdisciplinary effort that produced micro-housing units to help solve urban housing challenges.
