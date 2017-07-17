Scottsdale neighborhood eatery hosts charitable brunch event

reKindle, a local nonprofit organization, provides backpacks with survival supplies. Social Tap is partnering with reKindle for a Aug. 5 event. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale eatery and bar, Social Tap, and local nonprofit, reKindle, are partnering for one day to build survival bags for the homeless community of Arizona on Aug. 5.

The downtown Scottsdale establishment will host a brunch and community-building event Saturday, Aug. 5, where customers can “Sponsor a Backpack” for $25, and receive a brunch entree and drink on behalf of Social Tap, according to a press release.

reKindle serves to build backpacks with survival supplies like water, first-aid components and hygiene products for the homeless. Volunteers personally distribute the backpacks on the second Saturday of every month in downtown Phoenix, the press release stated.

The Sponsor a Backpack event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Social Tap, 4312 N. Brown Ave. in Scottsdale.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/316224988836425/?active_tab=about.

