Scottsdale nonprofit announces charitable efforts, new board members

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club has announced its new board members and the club’s total funds raised through its charity events this year.
In total, the Scottsdale club raised nearly $900,000 to support children’s charities.
NiteFlite, held in October of last year, and Brokers for Kids/Agents Benefiting Children held in April, helped the non-profit raise funds for the Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Care Fund, Playworks, Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, according to a press release.
Additionally, the club has announced its newly elected board of directors.
“Members of our organization take pride in dedicating their time to make a positive impact in our community and help support charities that provide support to local children and families on multiple levels,” said current President Ben Tobias, in the press release.
New board members
- Ben Tobias, President — This is Mr. Tobias’ third term serving on the club board for Scottsdale Active 20-30 and second term on the foundation board. He was named Member of the Year for 2015 and was the 2017 Agents Benefiting Children chairman. Mr. Tobias is a senior loan officer with the Tobias Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Company.
- Alex Zaro, Vice President of Membership — Mr. Zaro has been an active member since 2014 and was the chairman of NiteFlite 2016. He worked in the finance industry for more than 13 years and is currently working at a specialty finance company based out of New York in Phoenix.
- Christopher Maderazzo, Vice President of Events — As CEO of Canyon State Electric Co., Inc, Mr. Maderazzo is responsible for effectively and efficiently leading the company. An active member of Scottsdale Active 20-30 since 2016, he has been named Rookie of the Year and was treasurer of Brokers for Kids.
- Chase Emmerson, Treasurer — Mr. Emmerson is a third generation Arizona land investor and a licensed real estate agent with Emmerson Enterprises, Inc. The company creates long-term value for its principals and investors by fostering the creation of high quality communities in the Phoenix metro area. Mr. Emmerson joined the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club in May 2015.
- John C. McGhee, Secretary — Mr. McGhee is a partner and project manager with EPS Group, Inc, a full-service land development consulting firm in Arizona. He has been an active member of Scottsdale Active 20-30 since 2016 and was treasurer for Niteflite and Agents Benefitting Children.
- Scott Ellsworth, International Relations Officer — Ellsworth is Vice President at SRS, the nation’s largest commercial real estate firm dedicated to retail. He was recently elected to International Relations Officer on the board for the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club.
- Joseph Conner, Foundation President — Mr. Conner is a branch manager and licensed mortgage professional for the Arizona-based mortgage company, Homeowners Financial Group. Conner has been a member of the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club for seven years and has held multiple positions which include club president, VP of membership and NiteFlite chairman.
- Kyle McMillian, Foundation Treasurer — A commercial lender with UMB Bank for eleven years, Mr. McMillian has been an active member of the Club since 2014. He has also served on the Board of Directors for Teen Lifeline since 2012.
Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s signature event, NiteFlite, is a combination golf tournament and gala. Last year’s event raised nearly $400,000. The club’s second biggest fundraiser, Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children, recently raised $500,000.
This year’s NiteFlite event is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14, according to the press release. Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children, an Olympiad that challenges commercial and residential real estate agents in multiple competitions, will happen in the spring of 2018.
For more information on Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club and its upcoming events visit scottsdale2030.org.
