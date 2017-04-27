Scottsdale OKs The Bevvy Teletrack Wagering License

Scottsdale City Council approved a request for renewal of a Teletrack Wagering license at The Bevvy at its April 25 meeting.
The Bevvy, 4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, has maintained an off-track betting license with the city of Scottsdale since 2014.
The original Teletrack license was issued to this location when it was doing business at The Derby Public House, according to a city staff report. Scottsdale revised code requires the renewal of Teletrack licenses every three years.
The applicant initially entered into a Teletrack Wagering Facility Agreement and Plan of Operation with Turf Paradise, 1501 W. Bell Road, horse racing track in November of 2013. These agreements detail the dates and times of the races that will be telecast and outline the responsibilities of all parties. Both current agreements are on file with the city, the report states.
The applicant also has a valid permit from the Arizona Racing Commission to operate a Teletrack Wagering Facility.
City code requires licenses of this type be approved or denied by city council during a public hearing. During the application’s review, city staff looked at the facility’s criminal history report; valid permits; and the vicinity and proximity to other teletrack establishments and schools, parks and specified zoning boundaries.
During review the Scottsdale Police Department reported there are no significant issues to be addressed, the report stated.
In the past 12 months, there have been 131 calls for service reported at The Bevvy. Within that timeframe there were no reports related to alcohol, and four related to acts of violence, the report stated.
The Bevvy has a current public safety plan that is filed with the local police department.
