Scottsdale OKs trail design revamp projects in McDowell Sonoran Preserve

Two-year job order contracts worth $4 million each have been awarded to two contractors for Preserve trails design, construction, renovation and rehabilitation.
Scottsdale City Council approved the resolution on consent at a Sept. 19 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Cuddy Mountain Trails Co., and American Conservation Experience were both selected following their responses to a May 22 request for qualifications issuance.
The type of work performed by the contractors includes minor design efforts and construction of new trails, renovation and rehabilitation of existing trails, vegetation removal and maintenance, rerouting of existing alignments, closing “social trails,” repairing and correcting damage on existing trails, providing for design and installation of access controls, and the design and survey of new trails, a city staff report states.
The Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve encompasses 30,000 acres of land within the rough boundaries of the Pima Road alignment to the west, McDowell Mountain Regional Park to the east, Stagecoach Road to the north and Via Linda Road alignment to the south.
The initial contract will be for two years, with a maximum contract amount of $4 million, and an individual maximum order amount of $1.5 million in construction costs. The contract may be renewed for up to three additional one-year terms, with a maximum annual contract of $2 million each added year.
During the Sept. 19 city council meeting, councilman David Smith questioned the funding source for the Preserve.
“Will this eventually be funded by Preserve money?” Councilman Smith asked City Treasurer Jeff Nichols from the dais.
Preserve sales tax funding is what will be utilized, Mr. Nichols confirmed.
“OK, I think that’s important to clarify for the public and I appreciate you confirming that,” Mr. Smith said.
City council approved the contract unanimously on consent.
North Valley Reporter Melissa Fittro can be contacted at 623-445-2746, e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.