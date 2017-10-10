Scottsdale Paiute Neighborhood Center will house WIC outreach efforts

For the next three years, the Women, Infants and Children Program will be housed in the Paiute Neighborhood Center on 6535 E. Osborn Road in south Scottsdale.
Scottsdale City Council passed and adopted Resolution No. 10898 Tuesday, Oct. 10, to rent space at the Paiute Neighborhood Center, beginning next month to operate the WIC program from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.
In addition, the program is being provided with an option to have one late clinic day allowing the facility to remain open until 7 p.m. during the week, according to an Oct. 10 city staff report.
The resolution authorizes Contract No. 2017-142-COS, a revocable license agreement with Maricopa County to use the center for the national program, “designed to influence lifetime nutrition and health behaviors in a targeted, high-risk population,” and provide personnel to staff the WIC program that was established 42 years ago by the Department of Agriculture on Oct. 7, 1975.
WIC is not a welfare or entitlement program, the staff report states, noting that it is a health and nutrition program with a primary goal of providing families with information and education about eating and being healthy while encouraging physical activity for family members and providing individual nutrition counseling for individual or family’s needs.
Maricopa County operates the local program — with 15 locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area — for those meeting income qualifications. Participants are educated on topics including:
- Nutrition;
- Breastfeeding support services;
- Referrals to health and social services to pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women; and
- Infants and children under 5 years old, who are determined to be at nutritional risk.
Collaborating agencies at the Paiute Neighborhood Center’s WIC program will include the Scottsdale Police Department, the Scottsdale Human Services Department, the Community Assistance Office and First Things First Resource Center, Head Start and Early Head Start, The Scottsdale Charro’s Branch of the Greater Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club and Hirsch Academy.
The county will operate the WIC program, assisting those identified as low-income women and children of nutritional risk.
Participants will receive supplemental food, nutrition education, community referrals and other preventative services including oral health screenings for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women; and for infants and children up to age 5 who are determined to be at nutritional risk.
