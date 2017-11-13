Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills luxury developments net SAMM Awards

Luxury home developments at Mountain Shadows, Kierland and Fountain Hills received multiple awards in the inaugural Sales, Advertising, Marketing and Merchandising Awards.
The recognition came on Nov. 8 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in the Town of Paradise Valley, according to a press release.
The New Home Company received five awards for the Villas at Mountain Shadows including Best Billboard, Best Outdoor Merchandising for Urban Homes and Best Individual Print Ad.
“We pride ourselves on exceptional design, so to be recognized by the judges and our peers at the SAMM Awards is very special,” said The New Home Company Arizona Division President Pat Moroney in a prepared statement.
“We’ve put the utmost thought and care into the design of The Residences and Villas at Mountain Shadows to optimize unparalleled mountain views and to offer the finest in luxury resort living. These honors reinforce our passion for great architecture, so we could not be more proud of our entire team and talented partners on Mountain Shadows.”
Optima Kierland also received five SAMM Awards including Best of Sales for the category of Attached, Large Urban Community, Best Website and Best Digital Ad Campaign.
“It was amazing to be recognized with such an honor,” Optima Kierland Realtor Erin Maiorano, who was named Rookie Sales Professional of the Year, said in a prepared statement.
“Working for Optima, Polaris Pacific and with a team of inspirational people is unconstrained.”
Toll Brothers representatives got four awards for their Adero Canyon neighborhood in Fountain Hills, including Best Community Branding and Best Interior Merchandising for Suburban Homes.
“We are so proud of Adero Canyon, which offers contemporary luxury and an expansive indoor and outdoor lifestyle with panoramic mountain and city light views,” said Toll Brothers Online Sales Concierge Jacqueline Lara in a prepared statement.
“Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company that embraces a dedicated commitment to quality and customer service.”
Landmark Homes USA and AV Homes each received three awards, the release noted.
“The entire team at AV Homes is honored to be recognized for all the hard work that goes into making Encore at Eastmark (Mesa) an award-winning active adult community,” said AV Homes Vice President of Marketing Keri Couples in a prepared statement.
“The SAMM Awards brought together so much talent, experience and knowledge,” said DLP Marketing President Lori Ana Harrison whose company hosted the gala. “These are the industry leaders whose efforts continue to drive innovation, inspire beauty, create the lifestyle Arizonans seek and fuel the Valley’s economy.”
Keystone Homes, a family business of third generation Arizona home builders since 1989, received the Heritage Award.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.