Scottsdale pays $2.5M to appease condemnation concerns

Scottsdale City Council has approved the payment of $2.5 million to settle a dispute between what appears to be a group of local landowners alleging the municipality unlawfully pursued condemnation of a portion of collectively owned property eyed for the relocation of a fire station.
The landowners were being heard in Maricopa County Superior Court up until last Tuesday, when the local governing board OK’d the settlement during its April 25 regular meeting that will ultimately end the litigation that erupted in the case: City of Scottsdale v. Hing.
City officials look to have accomplished acquiring land to construct Fire station 603, which sits at 7339 E. McDonald Drive, but will be relocated to the 8100 block of east Indian Bend Road.
City officials say that the move is meant to better serve residents of the McCormick Ranch area.
While the city announced the 1.5 acres of land were purchased from a private owner in October 2016 litigation emerged against the city as it pursued to condemn a portion of privately held land for the fire station.
The city filed condemnation paperwork in July 2016 but the property owners of the land in question filed a notice of claim against both the city and public officials alleging issues surrounding the city’s condemnation efforts, according to an April 25 staff report.
Furthermore the notice of claim filed last summer was amended in December of that year adding the Scottsdale Athletic Club as a claimant, which pushed the dollars pursued to $100 million, the staff report elaborates.
The approved out-of-court settlement payment appeases all concerns raised in the pending lawsuit against the municipality acquiring land for the new first station, officials say.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.