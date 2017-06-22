Scottsdale PD asks for help identifying burglary suspects

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two burglary suspects, who allegedly stole multiple items out of a parked car, police officials say.
On May 27, a vehicle was burglarized while parked in an open garage near 8000 E. Riviera, according to police officials.
The suspects stole multiple credit cards, cash, driver’s license, house and vehicle keys, as well as a Samsung tablet. Additionally, a set of Ping golf clubs and bag were stolen from inside the garage.
The victim’s credit cards were used at the Desert Ridge Target, 21001 N. Tatum Road, and Chick-fil-A, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., shortly after the burglary, police officials say.
The first suspect is described as a white female, mid-to-late 20s, red or brown long hair, medium build, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a tattoo on her upper chest.
She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, short jean shorts, white shoes, and holding a large black purse.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid-to-late 20s, heavy build, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, short dark hair, wearing a white “Ecko Unltd” tank top, jean shorts, white shoes, and a LA Dodgers cap.
The male suspect has multiple tattoos on his arms and shoulders.
The suspects were last seen driving a white Hyundai Accent, police officials say.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
