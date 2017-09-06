Scottsdale PD asks for public’s help to identify burglary suspects

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two male suspects wanted for stealing more than $100,000 worth of property from a local home.
At 12:45 p.m. on July 12, a Scottsdale home listed for sale in the area of Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard was broken into and property was stolen, police officials say.
A male suspect was captured on the home’s surveillance camera stealing the victim’s property. During the burglary, the suspect appears to be working and communicating with another male accomplice, a police report states.
Police believe the suspects stole approximately $160,000 worth of jewelry, clothes and electronics, the report states.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20- to 30-years-old, stocky build with a “pot belly,” wearing a gray collarless skirt, khaki pants and a black baseball hat with a white emblem on it. No further information is available on the second suspect at this time.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit www.silentwitness.org.
