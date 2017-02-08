Scottsdale PD: ‘Know Your Limit’ detail stops drunk drivers

The Scottsdale Police Department is reporting that 2017 was another successful educational campaign for the “Know Your Limit” detail Feb. 1-4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and staffing from law enforcement agencies from across the Valley, nearly 10,000 WMPO attendees participated in the police detail as they were exiting the golf arena.
The participants gained education and reinforcement on the effects of alcohol consumption and driving, according to a press release.
“This was our most successful event to date,” said Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer Sergent Ben Hoster, in the press release. “Again, thank you to The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for their continued support and funding of this event.”
