Scottsdale PD: missing person found in wash

Dec 27th, 2016 Comments:

Doris Ventrello (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department canceled a Dec. 24 silver alert after the missing woman, Doris Ventrello, 87, was found deceased on Dec. 25, according to police officials.

Ms. Ventrello was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, in the area of 103rd Street and Morning Star Drive, police said.

She was found in a wash in the area of Tangle Creek and Forest Road 269, approximately 30 miles east of Sunset Point, a short distance away from her disabled vehicle, police said.

She suffered from Dementia and high blood pressure.

The investigation is on-going at this time, said police, although there appears to be no signs of foul play.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie