Scottsdale PD: missing person found in wash

The Scottsdale Police Department canceled a Dec. 24 silver alert after the missing woman, Doris Ventrello, 87, was found deceased on Dec. 25, according to police officials.
Ms. Ventrello was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, in the area of 103rd Street and Morning Star Drive, police said.
She was found in a wash in the area of Tangle Creek and Forest Road 269, approximately 30 miles east of Sunset Point, a short distance away from her disabled vehicle, police said.
She suffered from Dementia and high blood pressure.
The investigation is on-going at this time, said police, although there appears to be no signs of foul play.
