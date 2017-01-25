Scottsdale PD seek identification of man who damaged elevator

Jan 25th, 2017 Comments:

(photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for Criminal Damage after destroying an elevator in January.

At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, a male suspect entered the public elevator at the Galleria garage, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road. While inside the elevator, the male subject “donkey kicked” the doors several times, according to police.

The suspect then “front” kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, police officials said. The suspect was able to force open the elevator doors and flea the area before officers could contact him.

The elevator was damaged to the point that it was inoperable with an estimated repair cost of $22,000, said police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with light brown hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing ripped jeans, black T-shirt, and carrying a black sweater, police officials said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or Call 480-312-8477.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie