Scottsdale PD seek identification of man who damaged elevator

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for Criminal Damage after destroying an elevator in January.
At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, a male suspect entered the public elevator at the Galleria garage, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road. While inside the elevator, the male subject “donkey kicked” the doors several times, according to police.
The suspect then “front” kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, police officials said. The suspect was able to force open the elevator doors and flea the area before officers could contact him.
The elevator was damaged to the point that it was inoperable with an estimated repair cost of $22,000, said police.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with light brown hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing ripped jeans, black T-shirt, and carrying a black sweater, police officials said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or Call 480-312-8477.
