Scottsdale PD seeks identification for burglar duo

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for burglary, auto theft, and fraud.
At 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2016, the victim’s apartment at 6847 E. Fourth Street was burglarized while the victim was sleeping, according to police officials.
The suspects stole the victim’s credit cards, their car, and other property.
A witness observed the suspects arrive in a maroon SUV with a female suspect driving. A male suspect was seen driving away from the burglary scene, police said.
The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras using the stolen credit cards at businesses in the area of 48th Street and Thomas Road. The victim’s vehicle was recovered on a later date, police said.
The male suspect is described as a while male, 20-30 years old, thin build, brown hair, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot 1-inch tall, “sleeved” right arm, and tattoos on his left arm, police said.
The female suspect is described as a while female, 30-40 years old, medium build with long brown hair. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2001-2007 Maroon Toyota Highlander, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.
