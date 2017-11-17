Scottsdale Philharmonic to perform Holiday Concert Dec. 10

The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform traditional holiday classical pieces in a special Dec. 10 Holiday Concert hosted by the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.
Tickets for the Holiday Concert are $5-$10 and are available at tickets.scottsdalearts.org, or call 480-499-8587.
“Music is an important part of the holidays for many people,” said Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, in a prepared statement. “People of all ages will recognize these pieces and enjoy this performance.
“We have over 120 volunteers which includes 75 professional musicians, dedicated board members and volunteers who share their time and talent for each concert. Dates for our free concerts in 2018, held at the Scottsdale Bible Church, are listed on our website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com.”
Doors open at 3:30 p.m., concert begins at 4 p.m.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.