Scottsdale Planning Commission to discuss solid waste strategic plan draft

The Scottsdale Planning Commission is expected to begin deliberations on a proposed strategic plan defining solid waste and recycling operations within the city limits.
The planning commission will discuss the draft at a Wednesday, Jan. 11 study session. City staff expects a final plan to return to the commission later this year, according to a city staff presentation.
Staff will begin the presentation by presenting the framework for the strategic plan, followed by a discussion on the planning department’s impacts and roles.
The remaining portion of the discussion will be feedback from the planning commission on the draft and anything staff may have forgotten in the draft.
The draft outlines 10 policies, each with its own objective, as a way of measuring success with the solid waste strategic plan draft.
The outlined policies center on the city’s recycling efforts, waste generation and reduction, compost programs and seeking more environmentally-friendly methods of waste disposal.
These policies are built on a value outlined in a draft of the General Plan 2035’s “Vision and Values” chapter.
“Lead the region in the stewardship and effective management of the Sonoran Desert environment and conservation of natural resources and open spaces for the visual, physical and personal enrichment of everyone,” the Draft General Plan 2035 says.
The rest of the proposed strategic plan will center on strategies to reach outlined objectives, followed by implementing those strategies.
In regards to implementation, the commission will discuss the resources available to move forward with any plan.
Some resources the commission will consider is costs for implementing these plans, including who will foot the bill for the proposed changes.
The commission will discuss whether residential rates should support some of the goals and if there needs to be any funding sources outside of the Solid Waste Fund.
Several different city boards and commissions will review the draft plan throughout the winter of 2017. In the spring, city staff will seek public input and later in the season, the plan will make its way before city council.
This plan comes as a result of city council voting in favor of it during a May 17, 2016 council meeting.
“Formulate what a solid waste vision could be for Scottsdale that embodies Scottsdale’s community values and develop a strategic plan to achieve that vision,” councilwomen Virginia Korte directed at a May 17, 2016 city council meeting.
