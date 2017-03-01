Scottsdale police arrest Colts lineman on myriad of charges

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Robert Parry, 24, was arrested at a Scottsdale apartment complex on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and DUI Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a Scottsdale Police Department press release.
At 2:15 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department responded to 6933 E. Osborn Road to respond to a 911 call of an assault and auto theft, police say in a release.
Responding officers say they contacted the male who said he was assaulted. He said he had picked up three subjects in his transportation cart from a downtown bar and dropped off two of the subjects at the 6933 address.
He said as he exited his cart to receive payment from the two, he was allegedly struck in the head by the third male, according to police. That male, later identified as Mr. Parry, then allegedly jumped back into the cart and sped away, police say.
Police received a subsequent 911 call reporting a hit and run collision at the south side of the same complex, police say. The cart was found by officers crashed onto a complex gate.
Police said they located Mr. Parry a short distance from the cart on the sidewalk. When contacted, Police say he displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.
Through the investigation, Police say they learned there was no connection between Mr. Parry and the other riders. Mr. Parry was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody, according to police.
